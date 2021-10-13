Tayyab, Farhan stay in hunt for CAS Open crown

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Tayyab Aslam and spirited Farhan Zaman stayed in the hunt for the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash title as all other locals were beaten out in the pre-quarter-final stage here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Tuesday.

Top seed Tayyab was stretched to five games by Amaad Fareed in an epic battle before he barely managed to make it to the quarter-finals with 8-11, 5-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 victory.

Some exciting squash was on display with Amaad failing to budge and even he was in dictating terms in the fifth game. A little respite (injury time) was all Tayyab required as he gathered his injury back to manage a close 11-9 win in the last game following 74 minutes of intense battle.

“Yes, Amaad played brilliant squash in this see-saw battle. It could have been anyone’s game as he made all the efforts to win the final game.” Tayyab will now meet Hong Kong’s Tsz Kwan Lau who took four games to dispose of Martin Svec (CZE) 12-10, 8-11, 11-1, 11-5.

Farhan Zaman also had a tough outing against Pakistan No 2 Asim Khan before beating him 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-2 in 50 minutes. Asim looked all set to make it to the quarter-finals winning two of the first three when Farhan Zaman bounced back to take the last two.

Farhan will now take on talented Frenchman Auguste Dussourd who spared just 31 minutes to beat Egyptian Khaled Labib 15-13, 11-8, 11-7. Elsewhere, it was a tough day for locals as Farhan Mehboob was stopped in four straight games by powerful Egyptian Moustafa El Sirty winning it 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 15-13. Farhan Mehboob was tackled well by the Egyptian, making it hard for him to play his neutral game rather freely.

Former Asian junior champion Israr Ahmed could have emerged winner against Karim El Hamamy had he known the art of finishing the game. Rather it was second seed Karim who bounced back from 1-2 down to win a place in the last eight round. The Egyptian won 3-11, 11-4, 2-11, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes.

In the ladies’ event, Farhan Zaman’s wife Sadia Gul sent ripples upsetting fifth seed Serbian Jelena Dutina 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 in 38 minutes.

The exciting women’s pre-quarters went down to the wire with Sadia making sure she earns a place in the last eight at the expense of a foreign girl.

Results: Men’s matches: Tayyab Aslam (PAK) bt Amaad Fareed (PAK) 8-11, 5-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9; Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) bt Martin Svec (CZE) 12-10, 8-11, 11-1, 11-5; Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Asim Khan (PAK) 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-2; Auguste Dussourd (FRA) bt Khaled Labib (EGY) 15-13, 11-8, 11-7; Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 15-13; Max Lee (HKG) bt Chi Him Wong (HKG) 11-6, 11-8, 8-11,13-11; Henry Leung (HKG) bt Hugo Varela (ESP) 11-9, 11-2, 11-3; Karim El Hamamy (EGY) bt Israr Ahmed (PAK) 3-11, 11-4, 2-11, 11-4, 11-6.

Women’s matches: Nadia Pfister (SUI) bt Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 (17 Min); Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt Riffat Khan (PAK) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; Farah Momen (EGY) bt Nimra Aqeel (PAK) 11-3, 11-5, 11-5; Salma Eltayeb (EGY) bt (WC) Sana Bahader (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2; Nadeen Kotb (EGY) bt Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 11-2; Sadia Gul (PAK) bt Jelena Dutina (SRB) 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7; Noorul Huda (PAK) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 6-11, 11-8, 10-2 rtd hurt; Marie Stephan (FRA) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 11-4, 11-1, 11-2.