Regressing to the past

Once again, the number of robbers and extortionists is increasing in Karachi. Every other day, someone is being robbed at gun point or receiving extortion calls. One cannot understand why culprits are not caught and punished even when there are clear CCTV footage. The only options people have are to hand over everything to snatchers or be killed in cold blood. Because of these incidences, barricades are cropping up again on roads in various societies in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulzar-e-Hijri, restricting free movement. It seems that Karachi is once more in the same state as it was when violence was rampant. Some stringent measures, like the stepping in of the law-enforcement agencies in the past, are required once more for the restoration of law and order and the removal of illegal barricades in the city before it is too late.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi