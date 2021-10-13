 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Unforgettable hero

Newspost
October 13, 2021

The entire nation is aghast at the news of the sad demise of Dr A Q Khan who has been eulogised for his meritorious services to Pakistan. Through his unfettered determination, he made our defence invincible.

There is absolutely no denying that he was the lynchpin of the nuclear programme. He will be remembered for his phenomenal services for the country.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock

