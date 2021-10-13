Unforgettable hero

The entire nation is aghast at the news of the sad demise of Dr A Q Khan who has been eulogised for his meritorious services to Pakistan. Through his unfettered determination, he made our defence invincible.
There is absolutely no denying that he was the lynchpin of the nuclear programme. He will be remembered for his phenomenal services for the country.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
Once again, the number of robbers and extortionists is increasing in Karachi. Every other day, someone is being robbed...
After the instability in Afghanistan, Russia's relations with Pakistan are getting better. Due to support from the US,...
This refers to the article ‘Economy 2021’ by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The writer blames external factors for the...
It seems that the incumbent government has been successful in bringing about the extension of the chairman of NAB...
While sharing their views on the chances of Pakistani cricket team's winning the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup,...
Housing ownership not only relieves anxiety, it promotes citizen’s participation in the development of society as...