Remember us?

It seems that the incumbent government has been successful in bringing about the extension of the chairman of NAB through the NAB Ordinance till the appointment of a new chairman. It is clear that the PTI-led government is all set to give a tough time to the opposition – especially the Sharifs.

Unfortunately, the sitting government seems to be focused on certain issues. The hardships faced by ordinary people, who voted for the PTI in hopes that it would help ease their burdens, are being ignored. The government should take concrete measures to help the people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad