Muezzin shot dead in Ayub Goth mosque

A muezzin was shot dead inside the Jama Masjid Muhammadi in Ayub Goth on Tuesday.
The Sohrab Goth police said 48-year-old Wiyal Batt Khan, son of Alam Khan, was calling for the Fajr prayers when was shot twice in the chest and the back. He died on the spot.
The victim’s son, Ibrahim, told the police that his father had been as prayer leader in the Frontier Corps before he retired almost 17 years ago.
After Khan’s retirement, the family came to Karachi and settled in the city. They belonged to District Karak (KPK) and an old enmity in their native village had been running for the past 35 years.
Ibrahim said he would disclose the name of their enemies later. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.
The Sindh transport department has identified seven different routes in Karachi to operate the new diesel-electric...
Observing October 12 as a black day to mark the 22st anniversary of the overthrow of the PML-N’s elected government...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took exception to the failure of the secretaries of the board of revenue and land...
A cop was held after a suspect escaped from the City Courts premises on Tuesday.“Malik Altaf had been arrested by...
The investigation into the killing of a Bykea rider in Karachi a couple of weeks ago has revealed the involvement of a...
The consul general of Iran in Karachi, Nourian Hassan, met with Amir Farouqi, director of the Federal Investigation...