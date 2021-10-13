Muezzin shot dead in Ayub Goth mosque

A muezzin was shot dead inside the Jama Masjid Muhammadi in Ayub Goth on Tuesday.

The Sohrab Goth police said 48-year-old Wiyal Batt Khan, son of Alam Khan, was calling for the Fajr prayers when was shot twice in the chest and the back. He died on the spot.

The victim’s son, Ibrahim, told the police that his father had been as prayer leader in the Frontier Corps before he retired almost 17 years ago.

After Khan’s retirement, the family came to Karachi and settled in the city. They belonged to District Karak (KPK) and an old enmity in their native village had been running for the past 35 years.

Ibrahim said he would disclose the name of their enemies later. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.