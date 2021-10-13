New diesel-electric hybrid buses to ply Karachi’s seven routes

The Sindh transport department has identified seven different routes in Karachi to operate the new diesel-electric hybrid buses they are going to procure from Turkey.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that his department has received the funds to procure the hybrid buses.

The provincial government is going to procure 250 new diesel-electric hybrid buses for the cities of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. The transport minister said that these vehicles will reach Karachi in the next four months. He said the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation and a Turkish company will jointly work to launch the project of plying these hybrid buses in Karachi.

He also said that a delegation representing the officials of the Turkish company had visited Karachi to examine the different proposed routes and the bus depot at UP Morr to launch the new public bus service in the city.

The transport minister said four bus depots and 300 bus stops will be established across Karachi to launch the new intra-city public transport service. He said a government-to-government agreement had been signed to launch the new intra-city bus service in Karachi. He also said that besides the intra-city commuter bus service, the transport department has been working on other projects, including the Orange Line and the Red Line sections of the bus rapid transit service to be launched in the city.