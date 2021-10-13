Suspect escapes from City Courts

A cop was held after a suspect escaped from the City Courts premises on Tuesday.
“Malik Altaf had been arrested by the Sir Syed police for possessing illegal arms. He managed to escape when he was brought to the City Courts for a hearing,” said City Courts SHO Danish Qureshi. “Head constable Zahoor has been taken into custody for negligence.”
A muezzin was shot dead inside the Jama Masjid Muhammadi in Ayub Goth on Tuesday.The Sohrab Goth police said...
The Sindh transport department has identified seven different routes in Karachi to operate the new diesel-electric...
Observing October 12 as a black day to mark the 22st anniversary of the overthrow of the PML-N’s elected government...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took exception to the failure of the secretaries of the board of revenue and land...
The investigation into the killing of a Bykea rider in Karachi a couple of weeks ago has revealed the involvement of a...
The consul general of Iran in Karachi, Nourian Hassan, met with Amir Farouqi, director of the Federal Investigation...