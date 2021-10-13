 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Suspect escapes from City Courts

Karachi
October 13, 2021

A cop was held after a suspect escaped from the City Courts premises on Tuesday.

“Malik Altaf had been arrested by the Sir Syed police for possessing illegal arms. He managed to escape when he was brought to the City Courts for a hearing,” said City Courts SHO Danish Qureshi. “Head constable Zahoor has been taken into custody for negligence.”

