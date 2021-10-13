Police see TikToker’s involvement in Bykea rider’s murder

The investigation into the killing of a Bykea rider in Karachi a couple of weeks ago has revealed the involvement of a TikToker, whom the police accused of running a gang of street criminals in the city.

This was revealed after the police arrested three members of the gang during the investigation of the Bykea rider’s murder in the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station. The arrested suspects were identified as Kamran, Omar Farooq and Yousuf.

According to District East SSP Javed Jiskani, the gang comprises six members, adding that five of the members commits crimes while TikToker Yawer Younus provides them weapons and motorbikes for the criminal activities.

“TikToker Yawer Younus and two other members of the gang are yet to be arrested. Raids are under way to make sure they are arrested,” said the officer.

Police said that suspect Kamran, who had shot the rider dead, tried to defend himself during his initial statement, saying that he just wanted to hit the victim with the pistol, but the trigger was mistakenly pulled, killing the rider on the spot.

Police also said the gang members were drug addicts who do not even remember the number of crimes they

have committed, adding that the TikToker gets twice the share in the cash

and other looted stuff in exchange for providing the group with weapons and motorbikes.

The arrested suspects also revealed that five of the gang members were involved in the Bykea rider murder, saying that Kamran was riding pillion, while Abid Ashraf and Imran were their backup.

The suspects said that Kamran shot the rider because he was taking too much time giving them his mobile phone. All the suspects are residents of Sikandar Goth and its surrounding areas.

Police claimed to have recovered the phone that was snatched from the Bykea rider as well as a stolen motorbike. Raids are under way to arrest the TikToker and two other members of his gang.

On September 26, a 32-year-old man was gunned down for resisting an attempt to rob him off the Super Highway. Muhammad Imran was shot dead at the Punjab bus stand.

He was a Bykea rider, and the armed robbers had been trying to snatch his mobile phone from him. As he put up resistance, one of them shot him and escaped, leaving him dead on the spot.