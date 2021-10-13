Bank Alfalah gets PCI certification

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah secured Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification in an attempt to provide safer payment channels to its customers, a statement issued on Tuesday.

“We trust that the PCI DSS standard, which entails compliance with rigorous data security and control criteria, will bolster our defense mechanisms and ensure that our customers' data is safeguarded with the right tools.”

PCI DSS is a set of security standards that aims to secure credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.

“We are thrilled and proud at the same time to have achieved this significant milestone, which shows our focus towards customer-centricity and data security,” CIO Bank Alfalah Mohib Hasan Khan stated. The bank secured the certification working in close collaboration with Risk Associates, a PCI QSA company in Pakistan.