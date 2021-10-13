Ishrat Hussain gets PMN award

KARACHI: Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former advisor to the government, received lifetime achievement award from Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), a statement said on Tuesday.

PMN conferred Dr Hussain the award for his lifelong services and contributions to banking and financial sectors of Pakistan in a ceremony that was also attended by government officials, including finance minister Shaukat Tarin and governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqi.

Hussain has served policy and socio-economic sectors of the country in the capacity of an economist, a civil servant, a central banker, and a financial expert as well as an educationist.

He was appointed as governor State Bank of Pakistan in 1999 and later became chairman of the National Commission for Government Reforms in 2006. He also served the World Bank for over two decades.