Customs make Directorate of IOCO (North) operational

KARACHI: The Directorate of IOCO (North) has been made operational for trade facilitation for local manufacturers and exporters of the North Region.

The spokesman for Pakistan Customs said that the Directorate of Input-Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO), North, has been made operational from 7th October, 2021. In line with the vision of the prime minister for the sake of trade facilitation to encourage local manufacturing for generation of employment and to reduce cost of imports, the FBR has operationalized the Directorate of IOCO (North) at Islamabad. Earlier, the local manufacturers and exporters located in the KPK province, Northern Areas, Rawalpindi Division and Islamabad had to travel all the way to Lahore to resolve their issues at the Directorate of IOCO, Lahore, because there was no IOCO Directorate, in the North Region.

On the request of the local manufacturing industry and exporters, the FBR has established the Directorate of IOCO (North) at Islamabad. The local manufacturers and exporters will save time and expenses of traveling to Lahore because now they will get the same service in Islamabad. The directorate will cover a vast region from the Rawalpindi Division, Islamabad, KPK province to Gilgit-Baltistan upto Sost Customs Station.

The Directorate of (IOCO), North, will perform functions i.e. determination of duty drawback rates for repayment; determination of the input-output ratios and wastages in respect of input goods; and determination of quantitative requirements for local manufacturers.

The Directorate of IOCO (North), located at the Customs House, G-9/1, Mauve Area, Islamabad, will be closely working with the local industry and exporters to minimize the hurdles faced by them for maximizing ease of doing business.