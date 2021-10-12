Fate of Gomal University’s VC hangs in the balance

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has yet to make a final decision about the fate of Gomal University’s suspended vice-chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

The Peshawar High Court in its recent decision had termed the sending of the vice-chancellor on forced leave and removal from the office as the domain of the chancellor/governor. The Higher Education Department (HED) is also in a fix over the situation.

Officials of the department told The News that they would move a summary about the matter within a couple of days after consulting the Law Department. Dr Iftikhar was sent on forced leave in April 2021, a year after his appointment as vice-chancellor of Gomal University, for opposing a provincial government decision on the up-gradation of the faculty of agriculture into a full-fledged university.

The vice-chancellor had written directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan bypassing his immediate bosses in violation of the laid down procedure. He had asked the prime minister to intervene in the matter and stop the bifurcation of Gomal University into two separate universities.

This annoyed the provincial government, especially Governor Shah Farman. The vice-chancellor was first served a show-cause notice and later he was sent on a three-month forced leave in April, which was extended for another three months in July.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor moved court against the decision, which decided the case in September last and issued its detailed verdict a few days back. According to the court verdict, sending a vice-chancellor on forced leave was the domain of the chancellor.

In the same verdict, the court had set aside the government's proceedings for transfer and distribution of assets of Gomal University to the newly established Agriculture University and declared it without lawful authority and jurisdiction. It was, however, observed that the Higher Education Department should move the university syndicate for transfer of the property to the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

In view of the decision and the developments made during the past several months, it is highly likely that the HED would move a summary to seek the removal of Dr Iftikhar as vice-chancellor of Gomal University. But the HED officials are unclear about possible action in this regard.

“We are not clear. It would take another couple of days to decide what kind of action we can take. We would consult with the Law Department on the issue and then we would be able to make a decision,” an official of the HED told The News.

Meanwhile, sources told The News that Dr Iftikhar had decided to tender an apology to the governor to settle the matter amicably. Reached by telephone for his comments, Dr Iftikhar said that the governor was his elder and so was the chief minister.

The governor being chancellor of all public sector universities was his boss, he said. Some difference of opinion had been made due to misconception, he said. Sometimes, the governor, too, remains unaware of the actual facts and certain elements play their role to complicate an issue, he said. “I am not against the government. I am a government servant and thus the servant of the province and its people. I would follow the decisions of the government,” he remarked.