Nepra imposes Rs26m fine on Hesco

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on account of the transformer blast in Latifabad, Hyderabad, in which 10 persons were killed and around a dozen were injured.

Nepra, upon receiving reports of the incident, constituted a three-member investigation committee under Section 27A of Nepra Act 1997, which investigated the matter in detail. The committee visited the site, recorded statements of residents, inquired from the concerned officials/officers of Hesco. Besides, it conducted an analysis of the damaged transformer, visited the manufacturer of the transformer and presented a detailed report to the authority.

The report revealed a total of 10 fatalities, which included an Hesco employee and nine persons from general public and 12 injured persons. The authority issued a show cause notice to Hesco under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to Hesco. Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of Hesco and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the authority concluded that Hesco has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The authority, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs26 million on Hesco. The authority also noticed that Hesco has given compensation of Rs3.5 million to the family of its deceased employee who lost his life in the said incident. However, compensation of Rs7.5 lac has been given to the families of nine deceased persons from the general public. The authority, therefore, directed Hesco to compensate the families of deceased from the general public, equal to the amount given to its deceased employee’s family (Rs3.5 million) and documentary evidence of the same shall be shared with the authority.