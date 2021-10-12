SCCI demands unimpeded trade with Afghanistan, CARs

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take steps for removing the hurdles to trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) to enhance exports.

Speaking to different delegations of traders, importers and exporters here at the Chamber’s House on Monday, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid feared that the continuous depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar, coupled with declining exports would prove detrimental for the local economy.

The chamber senior vice-president, Imran Khan, was present during the meeting. The first delegation was led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, vice-president, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and president of Customs Clearing Agents Association KP chapter.

The second delegation was headed by All Pakistan Furniture Association provincial chapter president, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah. Hasnain Khurshid noted that the county’s economy was rapidly declining owing to instability in economic policies, as a result of that the business community was facing hardships.

The SCCI chief urged the government to announce a special incentive and relief package for the Covid-19-hit business community to enable it to play a role in the economic development as well as mitigate the sufferings of importers and exporters.

Earlier, PAJCCI vice-president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi apprised the SCCI president about the impediments to the trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and onward with the CRs. He gave a number of recommendations for improving the situation.

Similarly, the furniture association provincial president Syed Ejaz Ali Shah briefed the chamber’s president about issues being faced by factory owners and manufacturers associated with the industry in the province. He sought proactive measures to address the issues. Hasnain Khurshid assured the visiting delegations that the issues raised by them would be taken up with the relevant government institutions and bodies to have them resolved.

The SCCI chief said the chamber believed in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community as it had always played a pivotal role in the resolution of the business community.