US consul general calls on KP governor

ANP leaders urges on reactivation of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization PESHAWAR: Central secretary-general of the Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said reorganization and...

Doctor found dead SUKKUR: The body of a doctor of Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Science, Sehwan, was found from his room, and the...

Nasir Shah announces solid waste management programme for Sukkur SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the solid waste management program...

Customs make Directorate of IOCO (North) operational KARACHI: The Directorate of IOCO has been made operational for trade facilitation for local manufacturers and...

Mazar-i-Quaid turns pink for breast cancer awareness KARACHI: Karachi’s iconic building, the Jinnah Mausoleum was illuminated pink on Friday, October 8, 2021 to create...