 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
US consul general calls on KP governor

National
Bureau report
October 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: US Consul General in Peshawar Richard H. Riley on Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House and discussed matters of mutual interest. The current political and security situation in Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting.

