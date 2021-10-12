QWP to launch protest movement against inflation

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Monday announced to launch a protest movement against spiralling inflation to put pressure on the government to provide relief to the people. The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial office-bearers of the party at Watan Kor in Peshawar. QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao presided over the meeting which reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming foundation day of the party.