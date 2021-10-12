PPP finalises protest plan against price hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar division on Monday finalized the arrangements for holding protest meetings and rallies against the rising price hike. The office-bearers from various parts of the province attended the meeting held at the residence of Malik Tahmas Khan. The participants discussed the reorganization of the party as well and decided to pursue all the dissidents and dedicated dissident workers.
