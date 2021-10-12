 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PPP finalises protest plan against price hike

National
Bureau report
October 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar division on Monday finalized the arrangements for holding protest meetings and rallies against the rising price hike. The office-bearers from various parts of the province attended the meeting held at the residence of Malik Tahmas Khan. The participants discussed the reorganization of the party as well and decided to pursue all the dissidents and dedicated dissident workers.

More From National
More From Latest