Govt should keep everything aside, reduce inflation: JKT

LODHRAN: Estranged PTI leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, on Monday, criticised the federal government and said that it should keep everything aside and focus on reducing inflation.
Speaking to the media in Kahror Pakka tehsil of Lodhran, Tareen said that the incumbent government has failed to reduce inflation, thus causing great inconvenience to people. He said that inflation is controlled by applying the theory of supply and demand, adding that had the government taken timely decisions in the past, people wouldn’t have to suffer.
“Had decisions regarding imports been made on time, the issues of wheat, sugar and other commodities wouldn’t have been there,” said Tareen. Despite taking a jibe at the PTI-led federal government, the leader stressed that PTI is his party and “all of us are in PTI”.
Speaking about the developmental works in Lodhran, he said that he is trying that the works are completed soon. Tareen, who was previously one of the closest confidants of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had formed his own separate group within the PTI after accusing the Punjab government of targeting politicians who were loyal to him.
He accused the Punjab government of transferring officers of the ministers that were loyal to Tareen, “left, right and centre”, and were putting pressure on them. The estranged PTI leader said the pro-Tareen group had, as a result, decided to “raise their voices against this in the Punjab Assembly”.
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the order passed by Lahore High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a...
DOHA/ISLAMABAD: The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an...
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre has issued guidelines for holding Milad and Seerat-un-Nabi ...
LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Information Commission , the IT University Lahore has displayed the results of all...
ISLAMABAD: Five Indian troops, including a Junior Commissioned Officer , were killed in an attack in Poonch district,...