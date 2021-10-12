Five Indian soldiers killed in attack in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Five Indian troops, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an attack in Poonch district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The troops were killed in an attack when they were engaged in a cordon and search operation in Surankote area of the district, KMS reported.

A reinforcement of Indian soldiers and police was sent to the area, said Lt-Col Devender Anand, an Indian Army spokesperson, adding that the fighting was continuing. The fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by Indian forces in the occupied Valley following a string of killings in Srinagar last week. Police detained over 900 people for questioning.