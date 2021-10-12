FBR to freeze bank accounts without warning

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday revoked the clause that made it mandatory for taxmen to warn defaulters 24 hours before freezing their bank accounts, which tax lawyers dubbed as harassment and a dent to ease of doing business.
