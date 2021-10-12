 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
FBR to freeze bank accounts without warning

Top Story
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday revoked the clause that made it mandatory for taxmen to warn defaulters 24 hours before freezing their bank accounts, which tax lawyers dubbed as harassment and a dent to ease of doing business.

