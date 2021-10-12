Three held for selling stolen, snatched cars online

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police on Monday arrested three members of a gang for their alleged involvement in duping people into buying stolen or snatched cars through an online market place.

A Toyota Corolla bearing registration number of Islamabad with tampered engine and chassis numbers, fake documents, fake registration cards and other materials were also recovered from their possession.

Saeedullah Suleman Khel, Daniyal Rajput and Ahsanullah used to sell snatched, stolen and tampered vehicles at low prices by posting ads on the online market place. Daniyal had registered a fake account under the fake identity Ahsan Ali, and a deal of the recovered car was in process for Rs2,750,000.

Woman dies in fire

A woman was killed while her mother was wounded in a fire that broke out at a house in Federal B Area's Block 17. Police said 23-year-old Komal, daughter of Farooq Haider, died from burns, and her mother suffered burns.

Neighbours gathered outside the house after hearing their hue and cry. They attempted to douse the blaze themselves before informing the fire brigade department. The deceased's father told the police that he was not at home when the fire broke. Police and fire brigade officials suspected that the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit.