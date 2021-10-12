Tea trader receives Rs10m extortion slip

A businessman in Karachi received an extortion demand for Rs10 million in an envelope carrying bullets on Monday.

Shakir, a tea trader in Jodia Bazaar who resides in PECHS Block 3 within the limits of the Ferozabad police station, received an envelope of a courier company. The envelope contained a slip inscribed with the demand for Rs10 million along with two bullets to threat the trader.

Police said two unidentified suspects clad in Shalwar Kameez arrived at Shakir’s residence and left after giving the envelope to the watchman. They added that they were also looking for footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings. The complainant said the envelope also carried a threat letter and two bullets. The letter warned the trader of dire consequences in case he did not pay the money.