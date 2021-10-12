KMC, US Consulate launch Frere Hall Conservation Project

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to restore the Frere Hall to its original condition under a cultural heritage protection project.

"The act would enable the people of the new generation to witness the historical sites of Karachi,” Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday while inaugurating the Frere Hall Conservation Project on the eve of the 156th anniversary of the hall's opening for public. US Consul General Mark Stroh, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society President Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, Secretary General Dr Asima Ibrahim and prominent architects, artists and educationists were also present on the occasion.

Expressing gratitude to the US government for cooperating in undertaking the Frere Hall Conservation Project, Barrister Wahab said the US Consulate, the KMC and the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society would jointly work on the project.

He said the metropolitan corporation would welcome everybody who came forward to rehabilitate historical public sites. “Other historical sites of Karachi would also be preserved," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General Mark Stroh said the US Consulate had issued an amount for the project from the funds allocated for cultural heritage protection. He said America had allocated 6.4 million dollars for 30 such projects in Karachi so that Pakistan’s cultural heritage could be protected.

It was said in a briefing on the occasion that the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society would carry out the works, including the renovation of the central stairs, the wood floor, doors and windows and electrical work. The roof would also be made waterproof.

Consul General Stroh said, “The United States has deep respect for Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. This project at Frere Hall is a testament of our commitment to work with Pakistan and Sindh province to preserve Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.”

The conservation project of the historic Frere Hall building will restore original elements and return the site to its full capacity and traditional glory. This effort will conserve and strengthen the historic building.