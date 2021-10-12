Two muggers held who used ‘rental’ weapons from City Courts’ Maalkhana

Police on Monday arrested two suspects involved in several cases of street crime after obtaining weapons on a rental basis from the City Courts’ Maalkhana.

The suspects were identified as Shaheryar, alias Masoom Bengali, and Saeed Bengali. Their arrests were made during a raid conducted by the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police near the Paposh Nagar graveyard.

The police also claimed to have found weapons and looted items in their possession. During the initial course of interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that they used to get weapons on rent from the Maalkhana of the City Courts. They said that one of their companions, Khalil, who also accompanied them during street crime, used to get a weapon on a rent of Rs8,000 from the Maalkhana for a limited time.

“Posing as a lawyer, Khalil used to visit the police station and helped us get free when we were arrested,” the suspects revealed. “Khalil also gave us information and asked us for the recce of government officials coming to the City Courts.” The suspects said that they conducted recce of a power supply company official in District Central on the instructions of Khalil who was once acquitted in a death punishment case.

The suspects reportedly told the investigators that their accomplice were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. They added that Khalil had also been involved in several cases of car lifting.

They also admitted their involvement in house robberies in the Iqbal Market and Surjani town areas. The police said one of the arrested suspects, Shaheryar, was also involved in a Rs60 million robbery in Hyderabad, in which he was arrested and released after imprisonment for 10 years but upon release, he again rejoined criminal activities.