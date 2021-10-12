SSWMB kicks off 15-day clean-up drive in two districts

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) kicked off a 15-day clean-up campaign in the Central and Korangi districts on Monday, according to a statement issued by the board.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said that the campaign will be carried out union committee-wise, for which vehicles and machinery have already been provided. He said that the work of clearing the backlog of garbage in the two districts is already under way.

On the request of the administrators of the Central and Korangi district municipal corporations (DMCs), the board has supplied shovels, trolleys, tractor blades, dumpers and loaders among other things. The machines and vehicles have been provided union committee-wise.

In District Korangi the campaign will be monitored by Korangi DMC Administrator Sajid Qazi, SSWMB Director Farid Magsi, SSWMB Director for District Korangi Sardar Shah and Assistant Director Adil Brohi.

In District Central the campaign will be monitored by Central DMC Administrator Muhammad Ali Zaidi, SSWMB Deputy Director Adil Hashmi and Assistant Director Fahad Bhutto. During the campaign all the garbage dens across the two districts will be cleaned, while the trash strewn across different streets and areas will also be lifted. Channa directed the DMC and SSWMB officials as well as the contractor that each and every point of these two districts needs to be cleaned.

He said that in 15 days’ time the backlog will be cleared and it will be made sure that no fresh garbage makes its place in the different areas of these two districts. The MD said that very soon Chinese and Spanish companies will start operating at the front end in these two districts for garbage collection and management.

He asked citizens to cooperate with the district administration and forbade them from throwing garbage in the streets or nullahs. He said that trash must be disposed of in dustbins and designated garbage dens.