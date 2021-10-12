US consul general calls on KP governor

PESHAWAR: US Consul General in Peshawar Richard H. Riley on Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The current political and security situation in Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting. On this occasion, Governor Shah Farman said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was not only in the interest of Pakistan and the US but also of the entire world. He added that the world should learn from the mistakes committed in the past and support the Afghan people. Shah Farman said that Afghan people had the right to make decisions about their future, adding the world should facilitate them.

The governor said that engaging India in Afghanistan was a big mistake on part of the US. The US consul-general said that he had assumed his charge with the mission to bring development and prosperity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that he wanted to cooperate with the KP government in various sectors. He said that Pakistan and the United States were on the same page on various issues and would find a way in resolving common issues in the region with mutual understanding.