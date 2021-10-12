PPP finalises protest plan against price hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar division on Monday finalized the arrangements for holding protest meetings and rallies against the rising price hike. The office-bearers from various parts of the province attended the meeting held at the residence of Malik Tahmas Khan.

The participants discussed the reorganization of the party as well and decided to pursue all the dissidents and dedicated dissident workers.Meanwhile, former nazim and candidate for PK-71, Fazal Haq advocate along with his family members announced joining the PPP and reposed confidence in the central and provincial leadership. The PPP provincial leaders, including Malik Tahmas Khan, Razaullah Khan, Khalid Khan Achar, Jehanzeb Khan, office-bearers and activists were present.

The leaders welcomed Fazal Haq advocate to the party ranks and hoped that his joining would strengthen the party. The new entrants to the PPP praised the party central and provincial leadership and vowed to render every sacrifice on the call of his leadership.

Malik Tahmas Khan and Razaullah Khan Chagharmati said that the PPP was the only party that worked for the poor. They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for increasing the prices of essential commodities, saying they had made life miserable for the people.

They flayed the rulers for just making tall claims but doing nothing practical for the poor, saying the PPP was the only party that could pull the country out of the existing crises.