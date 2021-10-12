Two people killed after car skids off KKH

MANSEHRA: Two people were killed and another suffered critical injuries when a car skidded off the Karakoram Highway and plunged into a deep ravine in Lower Kohistan on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Galooz Banda area where the driver of a Battagram-bound car couldn’t hold control over the steering wheel as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the deep ravine.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and after pulling the dead and injured shifted them to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced Mohammad Bahadur and Shakarullah dead.

The Pattan police after lodging a first information report launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.In another incident, an armed group killed Mohammad Tariq in Banda Sandy Sar.

According to police, the suspects barged into the house and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving Mohammad Tariq seriously injured.The wounded person was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.