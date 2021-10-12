Fate of Gomal University’s VC hangs in the balance

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has yet to make a final decision about the fate of Gomal University’s suspended vice-chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

The Peshawar High Court in its recent decision had termed the sending of the vice-chancellor on forced leave and removal from the office as the domain of the chancellor/governor. The Higher Education Department (HED) is also in a fix over the situation.

Officials of the department told The News that they would move a summary about the matter within a couple of days after consulting the Law Department. Dr Iftikhar was sent on forced leave in April 2021, a year after his appointment as vice-chancellor of Gomal University, for opposing a provincial government decision on the up-gradation of the faculty of agriculture into a full-fledged university.

The vice-chancellor had written directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan bypassing his immediate bosses in violation of the laid down procedure. He had asked the prime minister to intervene in the matter and stop the bifurcation of Gomal University into two separate universities.

This annoyed the provincial government, especially Governor Shah Farman. The vice-chancellor was first served a show-cause notice and later he was sent on a three-month forced leave in April, which was extended for another three months in July.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor moved court against the decision, which decided the case in September last and issued its detailed verdict a few days back. According to the court verdict, sending a vice-chancellor on forced leave was the domain of the chancellor.

In the same verdict, the court had set aside the government’s proceedings for transfer and distribution of assets of Gomal University to the newly established Agriculture University and declared it without lawful authority and jurisdiction.

It was, however, observed that the Higher Education Department should move the university syndicate for transfer of the property to the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.In view of the decision and the developments made during the past several months, it is highly likely that the HED would move a summary to seek the removal of Dr Iftikhar as vice-chancellor of Gomal University. But the HED officials are unclear about possible action in this regard.

“We are not clear. It would take another couple of days to decide what kind of action we can take. We would consult with the Law Department on the issue and then we would be able to make a decision,” an official of the HED told The News. Meanwhile, sources told The News that Dr Iftikhar had decided to tender an apology to the governor to settle the matter amicably.

Reached by telephone for his comments, Dr Iftikhar said that the governor was his elder and so was the chief minister. The governor being chancellor of all public sector universities was his boss, he said. Some difference of opinion had been made due to misconception, he said.

Sometimes, the governor, too, remains unaware of the actual facts and certain elements play their role to complicate an issue, he said.“I am not against the government. I am a government servant and thus the servant of the province and its people. I would follow the decisions of the government,” he remarked.

About his reported plan to tender an apology to the governor, he said that certain elements were deliberately making an issue out the matter to serve their vested interest. Some reports suggested that Dr Iftikhar had close ties with Chief Minister Mahmud Khan as both of them belong to the same village in Swat district and the latter wanted to save him from the major penalty.

On the other hand, the inquiry committee headed by Dr Amin Badshah, vice-chancellor of the University of Buner, which probed the alleged irregularity in the eligibility criteria of Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and vice-chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Upper Dir Dr Rahmat Ali has submitted its report to the University of Malakand, which is their parent institution.

The report had been placed on the agenda of an emergency meeting of syndicate convened by the outgoing vice-chancellor of the University of Malakand Dr Gul Zaman. But before the syndicate’s meeting, the university’s senate met and held Dr Gul Zaman responsible for some serious irregularities in his own institution.

According to sources, the government had decided to send Dr Gul Zaman on forced leave before the completion of his tenure. But, the decision was changed due to his completion of tenure within a few days. Thus, he was stopped from convening any meeting of the syndicate, the sources said.Dr Gul Zaman’s tenure would expire on October 26 and the position has already been advertised.