Hashish recovered

BARA: Around 100 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a car in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, official sources said. They said acting on a tip-off, Station House Officer (of Bara Swalzar Khan and his team signalled a car to stop.
The driver stopped the car at the Malikdinkhel area and fled the scene. On thorough search, around 100 kg hashish was recovered from the car. The police impounded the car and took it to the Bara Police Station.
