QWP to launch protest movement against inflation

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Monday announced to launch a protest movement against spiralling inflation to put pressure on the government to provide relief to the

people.

The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial office-bearers of the party at Watan Kor in Peshawar. QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao presided over the meeting which reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming foundation day of the party.

The meeting was told that the first protest demonstration against inflation would be held in Peshawar. Later, the protests would be staged in other districts as well. The participants of the meeting discussed a five-point agenda and put forward their suggestions. They vowed to work for strengthening the party.

Criticizing the government, they said the rulers were least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the people, who have been exposed to untold miseries. The meeting rejected the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and said further increase in the POL rates would be sheer injustice.

The QWP leaders said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government lacked the ability to revive the economy and it was instead adding to the problems of the have-nots owing to its incompetence.