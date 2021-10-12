KP govt to mark Eid Miladun-Nabi with religious fervour

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Government on Monday decided to celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-Ul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) and Eid-e-Miladun-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour across the province.

This was decided in a meeting held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting was attended by cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Shakir, Secretary Auqaf Umar Khayyam and others. It was decided to organize a Seerat Conference at the provincial level.

The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through the video link. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the provincial government as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan would celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-Ul-Lil Aalameen in a befitting manner.

He said celebrations would be held at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels. The chief minister said the government had chalked out a comprehensive plan of the activities, and directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the plan in letter and spirit.

He directed them to involve religious scholars, political leaders and people from different walks of life in the celebrations. Mahmood Khan said he would personally oversee the activities at the provincial level whereas the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would supervise the activities at the divisional and district level. The celebrations would highlight different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Riyasat-e-Madina.