WHO rep interacts with girl guides

Islamabad: The Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited the Headquarters of the Pakistan Girls Guide Association here on Monday to promote the ‘Wear a Mask, Protect Pakistan’ campaign.
Dr. Palitha was accompanied by WHO/WHE team lead Pakistan, Dr Michael Lukwiya, and other organizational staff. The WHO team was received by the National Commissioner of the Pakistan Girls Guides Association, Maria Maud Sabri.
Dr. Palitha advised the Association’s members, guides, students, and staff to adhere to public health measures such as wearing a mask, and maintaining hand hygiene and physical distance. The WHO team also distributed masks and IEC materials to them. Speaking on the occasion, Maria Maud appreciated WHO’s support and pledged to ensure implementation of public health measures in all their institutions.
