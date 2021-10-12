Four held in firing incident at Saidpur Village

Islamabad:Kohsar police has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in Saidpur village firing incident and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition, said Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, here he said the police received a phone call around 10 p.m. yesterday about a firing incident at Saidpur village that claimed a life and another injured. A team headed by SDPO Kohsar Amna Baig, comprising SHO Kohsar Shabbir Tanoli and other personnel rushed to the scene and collected evidences. During the investigation, he said it was revealed that both the victims Sheraz and Shehbaz were involved in domestic violence on the daughter of accused Sajid Mehmood.

The daughter of Sajid Mehmood called his brother Waqar Sajid and mother Robina to settle the dispute. After cross talk the accused party opened two fire on the victims and escaped the spot. The police team while using modern technology traced the accused besides recovering murder tool.

The SP stated that there was no major incident happened during last four month due to effective crime control strategy of city zone police officers. The police team arrested 74 proclaimed offenders and 160 targeted criminals during the same period.

As many as 30 offenders of land Mafia and 25 various gangs were booked, he added. The force seized 51kg hashish, 1,160 gram ice, 11,460 gram heroine and recovered looted items worth over Rs40 million. Capital police is ready to protect the lives and property of citizens, and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard, he maintained.