 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Dengue surveillance

Lahore
October 12, 2021

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman visited the Wapda Town area and reviewed dengue surveillance activities. He distributed anti-dengue brochures to many homes, reviewed the performance of dengue surveillance teams and took feedback from citizens about dengue surveillance. Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said it was the peak season of dengue and appealed to the people to cooperate with surveillance teams so that we can combat this disease.

