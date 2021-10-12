Breast cancer awareness walk

LAHORE:An awareness walk and illumination of buildings in pink to commemorate Pinktober were organised by a leading pharmaceutical company as part of "Let's Embattle Together" initiative against cancer here on Monday.

Member Planning and Development Board on Health, Nutrition, Emergency Services & Population Dr Sohail on the occasion said, "The alarming rise in breast cancer cases should be a topic of discussion not just in October but all year round. The government is committed to raising awareness and a robust strategy to test and treat breast cancer is in place.” Prof Sohail Murad, a leading oncologist, stressed that women of age bracket 40 and above should go for a mammogram at least once in two years and younger women are advised to educate themselves about the disease and learn how to self-examine for early detection.

Mental Health: Punjab University's Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised an awareness walk in connection with World Mental Health Day on Monday. The walk from Centre for Clinical Psychology to Vice Chancellor Punjab University office was attended by the VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, Director CCP Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members, students and special children. On this occasion, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that mental stress caused a lot of problems in our everyday lives.