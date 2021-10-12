PMLN’s Pervaiz Malik passes away

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Lahore President, Member National Assembly and former Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik died of a heart attack here Monday.

PMLN Lahore President had a heart attack and was rushed to hospital but he could not survive. Family sources said his funeral prayers will be offered at 10.00 am today (Tuesday) at the cricket ground adjacent to his residence 142-E Gulberg III. Pervaiz Malik had been ill for a long time and several months back he had tendered his resignation from the slot of PMLN Lahore President but the leadership directed him to continue his services.

As soon as the news of Pervaiz Malik’s demise was heard, his relatives, PMLN leaders and workers rushed to his residence. Following the news of his death, PMLN adjourned its Punjab organisational meetings as well as all other activities of Lahore organisation. PMLN leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, General Secretary Owais Leghari and others condoled. Nawaz Sharif said that the party had lost a loyal and sincere leader. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said that he was a very capable, loyal, brave, sincere leader and a very good man. Pervaiz Malik was born on November 18, 1947 in Lahore. He had his BSc Engineering from the University of Austin, UK. He had been a member of the National Assembly five times since 1997 and was still MNA. He also served as the LCCI president. PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi and PTI central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen condoled the death.