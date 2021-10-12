200 bus stops to be built in City

LAHORE:The Transport Department has earmarked Rs49.8 crores to construct 200 bus stop shelters along with bus information and a scheduling system to provide better services to the commuters in the provincial metropolis.

In a statement, the spokesman said an amount of Rs25,000,000 has been allocated for the improvement of transport facilities in the current financial year. The Transport Department was engaged in improving the bus stops infrastructure to help the passengers, especially women, elderly citizens and differently-abled persons to reach their destinations without difficulty, concluded the spokesman.