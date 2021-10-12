Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions prevailed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper areas. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Jhelum, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Kakul, Kohat, Dir, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Peshawar, Drosh, Mirkhani, Balakot, Bagrote, Gilgit, Babusar Top, Gupis, Chillas and Astor.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 22°C.