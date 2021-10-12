Dr Qadeer paid rich tribute

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a condolence reference to pay rich tribute to late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on City Campus here Monday. UVAS vice-chancellor presided over the reference while deans, directors and faculty members were present.

Addressing the audience, Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the death of Dr AQ Khan was an irreparable national loss. He said the services of Dr AQ Khan for the defence of country could not be forgotten and his name would always be remembered. All the staff members of UVAS prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s funeral prayer was offered at Punjab University on Monday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed led the prayers while Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, thousands of students, teachers and employees attended the funeral prayer.

Talking to media, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Quaid-e-Azam built Pakistan while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan strengthened the country's defense and made it invincible. He said that the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan would be remembered forever. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Week would be marked and seminars would be organised to highlight his services for the knowledge of new generations. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan also rendered invaluable services in the field of social welfare and he laid the foundation stone of many hospitals, schools and other welfare institutions.