Iraq arrests IS finance chief wanted by US ‘in Turkey’

BAGHDAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought by the United States, in an operation abroad, Iraqi authorities said on Monday.
Jaburi, also the suspected former deputy to the late IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was arrested "in Turkey", a senior Iraqi military source told AFP without elaborating. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi had earlier announced on Twitter that Jaburi was arrested by the intelligence services "outside the borders" of Iraq, in a "complex external operation," without naming the location.
