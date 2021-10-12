Greek teachers strike over funding, conditions

ATHENS: Thousands of Greek teachers staged a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest against new mandatory teacher evaluations and to demand more funding for public schools. Police said around 6,500 people turned out for the Athens march, including many secondary school teachers and pupils. Demonstrators accused the conservative government of "violating teachers’ and pupils’ rights".
Protests also took place in other major Greek cities such as Thessaloniki, while teachers’ union Olme said it would "continue the fight to protect the futures of our pupils, public schools and our jobs", calling for more education funding.
BAGHDAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought...
COWETA: Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no...
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Monday that Turkey was preparing to launch a new military...
PARIS: The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world’s population, an analysis of...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday called on European countries to guarantee an existing nuclear deal that the parties are set to...
MANILA: A top aide to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to...