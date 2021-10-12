Greek teachers strike over funding, conditions

ATHENS: Thousands of Greek teachers staged a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest against new mandatory teacher evaluations and to demand more funding for public schools. Police said around 6,500 people turned out for the Athens march, including many secondary school teachers and pupils. Demonstrators accused the conservative government of "violating teachers’ and pupils’ rights".

Protests also took place in other major Greek cities such as Thessaloniki, while teachers’ union Olme said it would "continue the fight to protect the futures of our pupils, public schools and our jobs", calling for more education funding.