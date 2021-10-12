Erdogan signals new military push into Syria

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Monday that Turkey was preparing to launch a new military operation in Syria, where its forces are under attack from Kurdish militants backed by the United States.
"We have no patience left in some areas that are a source of terror attacks aimed at our country from Syria," Erdogan said after chairing a cabinet meeting attended by top ministers. "We are determined to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria with our own means," he said in televised comments. "We will take the necessary steps in Syria as soon as possible."
