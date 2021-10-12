Car bomb kills six in Syria

AFRIN, Syria: A car bombing in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Monday killed six people, including at least one Turkey-backed rebel fighter, a war monitor said.
An AFP video journalist saw civil defence members douse the charred remains of a car with water, as rescue workers carried away what appeared to be a victim’s remains under a blanket on a stretcher. Afrin, like all Syrian areas held by pro-Turkish rebels, is the scene of regular targeted killings, bombings and shootings that largely remain unclaimed.
BAGHDAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought...
ATHENS: Thousands of Greek teachers staged a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest against new mandatory teacher...
COWETA: Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no...
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Monday that Turkey was preparing to launch a new military...
PARIS: The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world’s population, an analysis of...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday called on European countries to guarantee an existing nuclear deal that the parties are set to...