Romania president nominates EU veteran for PM

BUCHAREST: Romania’s president nominated on Monday an EU veteran to serve as prime minister, as a political crisis in one of Europe’s poorest countries rumbles on. Romania plunged into turmoil last week when Prime Minister Florin Citu lost a no-confidence vote in parliament, weeks after a coalition ally walked out of his government accusing him of having a "dictatorial attitude". Citu is still trying to form a new coalition based around his PNL party, complicating efforts by his opponents to steer through the crisis with new leadership.