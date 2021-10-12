UK police end review of Andrew allegations

LONDON: Britain’s biggest police force says it has closed a review into allegations accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse brought in a US civil suit by Virginia Giuffre. Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) chief Cressida Dick had said in August that "no one is above the law", after Giuffre filed her claim alleging Queen Elizabeth II’s second son sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. "As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action," the Met said in a statement late on Sunday.
