Two arrested in Liberia over elephant killings

MONROVIA: Two men have been arrested for killing two protected elephants in northern Liberia, the head of a national park said on Monday. John Flomo, head of the Wologizi national park, told AFP that the bodies of two elephants were discovered with their tusks still intact in Lofa county earlier this month. Police arrested two suspects at the weekend, while a third is on the run, he said. "All animals in the park are protected by law, and anyone caught killing them has to face the weight of the law," Flomo said.