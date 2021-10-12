Two arrested in Liberia over elephant killings

MONROVIA: Two men have been arrested for killing two protected elephants in northern Liberia, the head of a national park said on Monday. John Flomo, head of the Wologizi national park, told AFP that the bodies of two elephants were discovered with their tusks still intact in Lofa county earlier this month. Police arrested two suspects at the weekend, while a third is on the run, he said. "All animals in the park are protected by law, and anyone caught killing them has to face the weight of the law," Flomo said.
BAGHDAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought...
ATHENS: Thousands of Greek teachers staged a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest against new mandatory teacher...
COWETA: Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no...
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Monday that Turkey was preparing to launch a new military...
PARIS: The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world’s population, an analysis of...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday called on European countries to guarantee an existing nuclear deal that the parties are set to...