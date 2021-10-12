Prison has changed my status to terrorist, says Navalny

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, but officially no longer regarded him as an escape risk.Navalny was summoned to a prison commission — “the largest … that I have ever seen” — that voted unanimously in favor of the change.

Navalny was arrested in Moscow in January after returning from Germany where he was treated after being poisoned with a nerve agent. The 45-year-old was sentenced to two years and eight months for alleged parole violations.

In June, a Russian court banned Navalny’s organizations, including his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), from operating and labeled it as “extremist.” In September, the Russian Investigative Committee opened another criminal case against Navalny and his allies, charging him with setting up an “extremist group.” If convicted, Navalny could be jailed for 10 more years.