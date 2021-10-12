Nearly 19,000 kids crossed dangerous Darien Gap jungle in 2021: UN

PANAMA CITY: A record of almost 19,000 children have crossed the dangerous Darien Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama this year en route to the United States, the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) said on Monday.

That figure is "nearly three times more than the number registered over the five previous years combined," said Unicef. The report said almost 20 percent of the migrants crossing the jungle are children, and half of those are below the age of five.

The Darien Gap is one of the main routes for migrants heading from South America to the United States, but the jungle has been overrun by armed groups such as drug and people traffickers.

"The number of migrant children who cross the Darien Gap on foot has hit an all-time high," said Unicef, adding that the jungle "is one of the most dangerous places for migrants attempting to reach North America." "In this dense tropical forest, migrant families with children are particularly exposed to violence, including sexual abuse, trafficking and extortion from criminal gangs.