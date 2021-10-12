 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Anwar Ali's mother passes away

Sports
October 12, 2021

LAHORE: Mother of Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali Passed away on Monday. Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed announced her death in a tweet. A large number of Sarfraz's followers expressed their grief over the death of Anwar's mother.

